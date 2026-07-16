Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,262 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $104,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $717.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $720.50 and a 200 day moving average of $652.26. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.56 and a 1-year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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