Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.47 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,748 shares of company stock worth $47,885,857. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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