Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Realty Income Corporation $O

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Realty Income were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Realty Income Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is presently 276.92%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Loop Capital set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $66.75.

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Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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