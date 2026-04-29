Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Crown Castle were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 269.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crown Castle from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.34.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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