Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE KEYS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.73. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total transaction of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keysight Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keysight Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Keysight Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here