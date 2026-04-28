Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,372 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after purchasing an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 781.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,312,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,512,854,000 after purchasing an additional 718,178 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lam Research Stock Down 3.1%

Lam Research stock opened at $259.49 on Tuesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is $235.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. HSBC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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