Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $14.18 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,786 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,370 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,742 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.96 and a fifty-two week high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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