Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $14.54 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $15,743,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,247,383 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $829,970,000 after acquiring an additional 946,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,995,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $801,110,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,837,026 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $778,528,000 after acquiring an additional 31,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,651,563 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $661,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,819 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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