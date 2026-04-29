Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $16.85 Million Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,301 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $301,532,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,902 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.35 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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