Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $26.93 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,287 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $26,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after purchasing an additional 961,975 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $346,076,000 after purchasing an additional 863,216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $383,254,000 after purchasing an additional 567,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,284 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amgen from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amgen from $309.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $340.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $360.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.08. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $261.43 and a one year high of $391.29. The firm has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.84%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here