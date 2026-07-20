Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 706.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,174 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 98,268 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Invitation Home were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 7,687.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.09 on Monday. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Invitation Home's payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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