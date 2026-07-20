Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,602 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Datadog were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,052 shares of the company's stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Datadog by 2.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,645,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,340,000 after buying an additional 615,090 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 26.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,328,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,821,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Truist Financial raised shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $251.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.30, for a total transaction of $19,675,345.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,341,128.10. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total transaction of $5,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,552.40. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,439,533 shares of company stock worth $323,367,430. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $258.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.73. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a PE ratio of 680.78, a P/E/G ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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