Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,330 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Veralto were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company's stock worth $119,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,266,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Veralto by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 174,223 shares of the company's stock worth $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veralto from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $106.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Veralto's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto's payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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