Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,228 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5,642.1% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.91 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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