Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. NFSG Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 886 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Argus set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $479.57 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $478.32 and its 200 day moving average is $563.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.60 and a twelve month high of $714.97.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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