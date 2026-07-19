Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,104 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 27,180 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here