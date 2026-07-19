Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $140.45 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.25 and a 1-year high of $361.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.Gartner's revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Further Reading

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