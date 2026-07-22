Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $773,000 Position in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,488 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in BXP were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,364 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BXP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,549 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 865,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 88,273 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of BXP by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in BXP in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BXP Trading Up 0.5%

BXP opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.00.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.11 million. BXP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 4.13%. BXP's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. BXP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Scotiabank upped their price target on BXP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BXP from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $68.00 price objective on BXP in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BXP from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.11.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Insider Activity at BXP

In related news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of BXP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 26,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,732,597.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,839 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,417.65. The trade was a 81.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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