Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,729 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,430,823 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,852,680,000 after buying an additional 161,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,910,878 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,960,599,000 after buying an additional 230,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,161,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,715,901 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $946,540,000 after buying an additional 406,146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,597,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $507,065,000 after buying an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.08, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,495 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,609.60. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $140.43 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $125.71 and a 12 month high of $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The company had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.87%.

Extra Space Storage News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Extra Space Storage this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Extra Space Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Extra Space Storage wasn't on the list.

While Extra Space Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here