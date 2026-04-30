Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $8.38 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,105 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $136.46 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $102.84 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $162.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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