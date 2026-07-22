Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,094 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Havemeyer Place LP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.12.

View Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

SSNC opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report).

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