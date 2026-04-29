Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,123 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,732,422,000 after buying an additional 1,262,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,789,148,000 after acquiring an additional 150,668 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $623.05.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TMO opened at $470.75 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $497.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $548.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.20, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,752 shares in the company, valued at $11,230,982.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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