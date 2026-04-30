Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,593 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,591 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 45,276 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $68,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,428,654.88. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $538,920. This represents a 50.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Verisk Analytics

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.74 and revenue of $782.6M, above estimates; management cited strong demand for its analytics products, which helped margins and drove year‑over‑year revenue growth. Verisk beats first-quarter estimates

Q1 results beat expectations — Verisk reported $1.82 EPS vs. consensus ~ $1.74 and revenue of $782.6M, above estimates; management cited strong demand for its analytics products, which helped margins and drove year‑over‑year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting and claims analytics were highlighted as growth drivers and contributed to operating‑leverage benefits and margin expansion—an operational beat that supports near‑term profitability. Zacks: Q1 earnings top estimates

Underwriting and claims analytics were highlighted as growth drivers and contributed to operating‑leverage benefits and margin expansion—an operational beat that supports near‑term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50/share (yield ~1.1%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders (record June 15; payable June 30).

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50/share (yield ~1.1%), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders (record June 15; payable June 30). Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance set to $7.45–$7.75 — roughly in line with consensus on the midpoint but slightly conservative versus some analysts’ expectations; guidance keeps visibility but limits upside surprise potential. Company release: Q1 results & guidance

FY‑2026 EPS guidance set to $7.45–$7.75 — roughly in line with consensus on the midpoint but slightly conservative versus some analysts’ expectations; guidance keeps visibility but limits upside surprise potential. Neutral Sentiment: Verisk completed a divestiture of its Marketing Solutions unit (acquired earlier by ActiveProspect and rebranded InfutorData). That reduces non‑core exposure and sharpens focus on insurance analytics, but removes a revenue slice—impact depends on how proceeds are redeployed. PRNewswire: Marketing Solutions rebrand/sale

Verisk completed a divestiture of its Marketing Solutions unit (acquired earlier by ActiveProspect and rebranded InfutorData). That reduces non‑core exposure and sharpens focus on insurance analytics, but removes a revenue slice—impact depends on how proceeds are redeployed. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary raises concerns about slower organic growth and how AI investments will change the investment case; these thematic questions could cap multiple expansion despite solid near‑term results. Yahoo: Investment story shifting with AI and slower growth concerns

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 6.5%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.70 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 357.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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