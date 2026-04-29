Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,538 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $16,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore set a $360.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cencora from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $380.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $398.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $312.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.00 and a 52-week high of $377.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $335.37 and its 200 day moving average is $343.42.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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