Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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