Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,156 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 504.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE MOH opened at $223.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $216.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $207.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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