Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,130 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $30,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. United Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a boost from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst revision: Scotiabank sharply raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron (to $13.15 and $11.10 respectively) and kept a $187 price target, signaling stronger expected earnings this cycle and supporting the stock’s valuation upside. (Research note)

Analyst revision: Scotiabank sharply raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Chevron (to $13.15 and $11.10 respectively) and kept a $187 price target, signaling stronger expected earnings this cycle and supporting the stock’s valuation upside. (Research note) Positive Sentiment: Asset-sale / portfolio reweighting: Chevron is nearing a deal to sell its 50% stake in Singapore Refining Company and related regional assets to Japan’s ENEOS for roughly $1 billion, a transaction expected to close in May. The sale would free cash and let Chevron refocus on higher-return projects — a strategic positive for margins and capital allocation. Chevron likely to close deal for Singapore refinery stake sale to ENEOS

Asset-sale / portfolio reweighting: Chevron is nearing a deal to sell its 50% stake in Singapore Refining Company and related regional assets to Japan’s ENEOS for roughly $1 billion, a transaction expected to close in May. The sale would free cash and let Chevron refocus on higher-return projects — a strategic positive for margins and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Supply/commodity commentary: CEO Mike Wirth warned jet-fuel supply strains and broader oil-market pressure due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions, underscoring potential for higher fuel margins but also ongoing volatility and demand-side risks. This comment supports the sector narrative but introduces uncertainty about short-term volumes and refinery economics. Chevron CEO warns aviation strain could worsen as jet fuel crunch deepens

Supply/commodity commentary: CEO Mike Wirth warned jet-fuel supply strains and broader oil-market pressure due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions, underscoring potential for higher fuel margins but also ongoing volatility and demand-side risks. This comment supports the sector narrative but introduces uncertainty about short-term volumes and refinery economics. Negative Sentiment: Governance/regulatory risk in Venezuela: Coverage flagged questions from a local JV partner about Chevron’s plans to increase ownership in Venezuelan projects, raising regulatory and disclosure risk as Chevron seeks to expand there — a potential source of execution risk and reputational/regulatory downside. Chevron Governance Questions In Venezuela Add A New Risk Consideration

Governance/regulatory risk in Venezuela: Coverage flagged questions from a local JV partner about Chevron’s plans to increase ownership in Venezuelan projects, raising regulatory and disclosure risk as Chevron seeks to expand there — a potential source of execution risk and reputational/regulatory downside. Negative Sentiment: Market/positioning pressure: Oil prices have pulled back from recent highs as geopolitical risk sentiment eased; that reduction, plus elevated option premiums that attract short sellers, has weighed on oil majors’ near-term share performance. Oil is Off Its Highs But Shorting Chevron Puts Provides Good Yields

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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