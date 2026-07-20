Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 12,162 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in CRH were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 680.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in CRH by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock worth $377,112,000 after purchasing an additional 752,463 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd grew its position in CRH by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in CRH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock worth $541,313,000 after purchasing an additional 137,048 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $141.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CRH opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.07 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here