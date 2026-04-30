Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 13,722 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,758 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Down 3.0%

General Motors stock opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company's 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here