Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 15,527 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,842 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,592 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 419,992 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 92.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 522,137 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 251,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $127.84 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,142.56. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here