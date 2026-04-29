Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 17,154 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,661 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 158 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.20 and a 200 day moving average of $276.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Further Reading

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