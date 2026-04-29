Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 173,460 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,265 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 173,460 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 758,717 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $27,997,000 after buying an additional 46,362 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Citic Securities raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.98.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply raised multi‑quarter and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $0.58 and FY2027 to $0.74) and kept an "Outperform" rating with a $92 target — a clear buy‑side endorsement that helps justify the rally. MarketBeat INTC

Northland Securities sharply raised multi‑quarter and full‑year EPS forecasts (FY2026 to $0.58 and FY2027 to $0.74) and kept an "Outperform" rating with a $92 target — a clear buy‑side endorsement that helps justify the rally. Positive Sentiment: Intel posted a stronger‑than‑expected Q1 (EPS beat and Data Center & AI strength), which underpins the narrative that the company is monetizing AI demand and funding its fab expansion. This earnings beat is a primary reason the stock has been bid higher. Intel Q1 Results

Intel posted a stronger‑than‑expected Q1 (EPS beat and Data Center & AI strength), which underpins the narrative that the company is monetizing AI demand and funding its fab expansion. This earnings beat is a primary reason the stock has been bid higher. Positive Sentiment: Commercial validation for Intel’s foundry roadmap—the Intel 14A roadmap getting high‑profile customers (Tesla/SpaceX/Terafab mentions)—boosts confidence the foundry strategy can add long‑term revenue and margin optionality. Intel 14A / Terafab

Commercial validation for Intel’s foundry roadmap—the Intel 14A roadmap getting high‑profile customers (Tesla/SpaceX/Terafab mentions)—boosts confidence the foundry strategy can add long‑term revenue and margin optionality. Neutral Sentiment: Intel initiated a multi‑tranche bond sale to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in its Fab 34 in Ireland — a strategic move to own more of a key asset but one that increases leverage/financial complexity; impact depends on execution and interest costs. Bond Sale for Fab 34

Intel initiated a multi‑tranche bond sale to fund the repurchase of a 49% stake in its Fab 34 in Ireland — a strategic move to own more of a key asset but one that increases leverage/financial complexity; impact depends on execution and interest costs. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is mixed: some outlets advise options strategies to lock gains (Barron's) while others debate whether the comeback is fully priced — these commentary pieces add trading noise but not new fundamentals. Barron's: Safeguard Gains

Coverage is mixed: some outlets advise options strategies to lock gains (Barron's) while others debate whether the comeback is fully priced — these commentary pieces add trading noise but not new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term selling pressure and analyst caution: some firms (e.g., Barclays, other cautious pieces) warn the rally may be getting stretched and that expectations are high — this raises the risk of pullbacks if execution or macro cues slip. CPU Stock Shock / Sector Pullback

Short‑term selling pressure and analyst caution: some firms (e.g., Barclays, other cautious pieces) warn the rally may be getting stretched and that expectations are high — this raises the risk of pullbacks if execution or macro cues slip. Negative Sentiment: Sector headlines (reported OpenAI revenue misses) and profit‑taking after a rapid run have caused intermittent dips — these are catalyst‑driven but could amplify volatility while investors reassess how much AI upside is already priced in. Earnings Live / Market Reaction

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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