Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 20,135 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,603,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $168,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $102,525,000 after purchasing an additional 715,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,105,000 after purchasing an additional 474,989 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $144.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $133.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

See Also

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