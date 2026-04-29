Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 5,364 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,417 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.00.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,486.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. The trade was a 52.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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