Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 37.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 434.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in Equinix by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equinix from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,155.64.

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Equinix Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $1,020.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $720.62 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,060.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.83. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. This trade represents a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total value of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,615,511.53. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,574. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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