Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 22,580 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,368 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 22,580 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,079 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 696.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,767 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 136,625 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Occidental Petroleum

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 64.60%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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