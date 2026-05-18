WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,256 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 316.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $129.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.23 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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