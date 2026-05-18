WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,674 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 361.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.1%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $281.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $297.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $227.59 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here