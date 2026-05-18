WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $284.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.11. The company has a market cap of $356.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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