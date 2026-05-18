WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 254.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.87 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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