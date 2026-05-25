Wealthquest Corp Acquires Shares of 1,450 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $404.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.03 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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