WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,108 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 885.2% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $88.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.30. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $371.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Erste Group Bank cut Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Netflix from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This trade represents a 99.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,431,627 shares of company stock valued at $135,647,236. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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