WealthShield Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Evercore reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is $473.00 and its 200-day moving average is $517.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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