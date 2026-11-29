State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD - Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,011 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,409,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.35% of Weatherford International worth $191,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 72.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFRD shares. Zacks Research raised Weatherford International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Weatherford International from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weatherford International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $115.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Weatherford International

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.2750 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Weatherford International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International is an energy services company that provides equipment, technology and services to oil and natural gas operators. Its offerings support work across the life of a well, from drilling and construction to completion, production and intervention. The company's products and services include well construction tools, completion systems, artificial lift technologies, pressure pumping and well intervention services, as well as digital solutions for monitoring and managing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD - Free Report).

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