Weber Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $18.75 Million in Mistras Group Inc $MG

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,482,102 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $18,749,000. Mistras Group comprises 17.7% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned approximately 4.70% of Mistras Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the technology company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mistras Group

Mistras Group Stock Up 0.0%

Mistras Group stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. Mistras Group Inc has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Mistras Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $181.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company's offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

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