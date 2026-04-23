WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 54,720 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WEC stock opened at $113.40 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $325,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,658.50. The trade was a 37.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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