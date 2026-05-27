WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.20% of WEC Energy Group worth $69,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE WEC opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $119.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.50.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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