Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1%

MKC opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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