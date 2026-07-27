Weiss Asset Management LP Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,159,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $396,615,000 after buying an additional 4,770,260 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5,451.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,457,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $63,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,971,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $388,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,271 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,210,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.0%

LYB opened at $60.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is -110.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $38.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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