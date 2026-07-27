Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mueller Water Products from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $631,882.18. The trade was a 4.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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