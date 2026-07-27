Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.57 Million in Mueller Water Products $MWA

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Mueller Water Products logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management acquired 57,155 shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter, valued at approximately $1.57 million. Institutional investors collectively own 91.68% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two Buy ratings, two Holds and one Sell; the stock has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $30.00.
  • Mueller Water Products reported quarterly revenue of $1.19 billion and earnings per share of $2.16, while maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, equivalent to a 1.1% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products.

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,155 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mueller Water Products from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Mueller Water Products's payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $631,882.18. The trade was a 4.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mueller Water Products Right Now?

Before you consider Mueller Water Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mueller Water Products wasn't on the list.

While Mueller Water Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines